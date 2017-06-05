Entergy grant allows after-school program to continue through 2017

A $55,500 grant from Entergy's Charitable Foundation will help fund Project LION, an after-school academic enrichment program, through 2017. At the grant presentation, from left, Lynn Harris Horgan, SLU director of individual, corporate and foundation relations; Entergy Northshore Customer Service Representative Eunice Harris; and Gerlinde Beckers, program coordinator and assistant professor of education at SLU.

