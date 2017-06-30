Celebrate: Livingston, Tangipahoa communities planed Fourth of July events

Advocate file photo by PATRICK DENNIS -- Like at this 2013 celebration, flags will be flying Sunday when Springfield celebrates an early Fourth of July. Advocate file by Vic Couvillion -- Jason Hawkes, of Springfield, prepares to pull his daughter, Zoe Hawkes, in the Peddlem-Pushem-Pullem Parade that opened Springfield's 2016 annual Fourth of July celebration.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.