37-year-old motorcyclist killed in head-on crash in Tangipahoa Parish

A 37-year-old man is dead after a head-on crash that happened early Wednesday morning in Tangipahoa Parish. Louisiana State Police officials say the crash happened around 6 a.m. Wednesday, June 7 on LA 1249 north of LA 22 in Tangipahoa Parish.

