Traffic changes planned for SLU commencement Saturday

23 hrs ago Read more: The Advocate

Motorists planning to attend Southeastern Louisiana University's commencement ceremonies on Saturday in Hammond should anticipate heavy traffic and route changes affecting University Avenue between Interstate 55 and North Cherry Street. Harold Todd, director of University Police, said the section of University Avenue between West Tornado Drive and SGA Drive will be restricted from 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. that day.

