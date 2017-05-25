Southeastern's Delta Tau Delta chapter earns top award
Epsilon Phi Chapter of Delta Tau Delta Fraternity at Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond is the recipient of the Hugh Shields Flag, presented to the top 10 chapters across the country. The Hugh Shields flag is the highest award the national fraternity can bestow upon a chapter and is based on overall performance and programming in the areas of academics, finances, recruitment, membership education, operations, campus leadership, service and alumni relations, a news release said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Add your comments below
Hammond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jury convicts Bordelon of murdering girl (Jul '06)
|May 15
|Faithdwnsouth
|192
|Teenager drowns in Tickfaw river (Oct '09)
|May 9
|Sandy Wallace
|5
|dead beat dad (Apr '15)
|Apr 28
|only in louisiana.
|2
|Hammond's new yellow pages
|Mar '17
|Rod
|1
|Jamie Lynn Spears blazes own trail (May '06)
|Feb '17
|Showers save lives
|1,150
|Bill Clinton's Kosovo War Isn't Quite Over
|Jan '17
|George
|1
|Bruce Mitchell (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Jason
|3
Find what you want!
Search Hammond Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC