Southeastern's Delta Tau Delta chapter earns top award

Epsilon Phi Chapter of Delta Tau Delta Fraternity at Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond is the recipient of the Hugh Shields Flag, presented to the top 10 chapters across the country. The Hugh Shields flag is the highest award the national fraternity can bestow upon a chapter and is based on overall performance and programming in the areas of academics, finances, recruitment, membership education, operations, campus leadership, service and alumni relations, a news release said.

