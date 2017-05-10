Louisiana SBDC at SLU to host seminar on customer focused selling

The Louisiana Small Business Development Center at Southeastern Louisiana University will host a free seminar May 9 titled Customer Focused Selling. Co-sponsored with the Louisiana Economic Development Foundation, Greater Hammond Chamber of Commerce and Northshore SCORE, the seminar is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the LSBDC main office in the Southeast Louisiana Business Center, at 1514 Martens Drive in Hammond.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.