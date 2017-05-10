Livingston chamber celebrates business at annual expo

Lisa Aranyosi, business services representative for the Louisiana Workforce Commission, attempts to catch all the cash she can in the Money Machine at the Business and Community Expo on May 2. Manning the booth, from left, are EFCU Financial Services staff members Emily Stuall, Garrett Ganucheau and Tessa Perry. The EFCU Financial Services booth was one of about 120 at the expo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.