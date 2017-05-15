Hammond teen killed when pick up truc...

Hammond teen killed when pick up truck hits tree

Thursday May 11 Read more: NOLA.com

A Hammond teenager was killed Thursday morning in a single-vehicle accident near Amite. Nathan Daniel Arnold, 18, died at the scene of the accident near the intersection of Louisiana 1054 and Louisiana 16 , according to Louisiana State Police.

