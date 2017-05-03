Hammond man accused of trying to sell stolen laptop to uniformed deputy
A Hammond man was arrested over the weekend after he tried to sell a stolen laptop to a uniformed deputy at a gas station, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said Monday. Early Sunday morning, 24-year-old Shawn Landry walked up to a uniformed patrol deputy at the Murphy gas station in Ponchatoula, where the deputy was fueling his marked patrol car, and offered to sell the officer a laptop, Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Dawn Panepinto said in a news release.
