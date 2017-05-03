Hammond man accused of trying to sell stolen laptop to cop

A 24-year-old Hammond man was booked with burglary, auto theft and other offenses after authorities said he attempted to sell a stolen laptop to a uniformed Tangipahoa Parish sheriff's deputy Sunday . Shawn Landry was taken into custody shortly after he wheeled a stolen vehicle into a gas station and approached the deputy who was refueling his marked police unit, the sheriff's office reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.