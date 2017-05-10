Hammond Art Guild celebrates 55 years with May exhibition
The Hammond Art Guild is celebrating its 55th anniversary this year and, to commemorate the occasion, is holding its 55th annual Open Spring Exhibition through May 26 at the Hammond Regional Arts Center, 217 E Thomas St., Hammond. The show features artist members' creations, as well as artwork from area high school students and artists from the community.
