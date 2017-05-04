Crescent City Coin Club hosting Spring Coin Show in Hammond
Collectors are invited to stop by the Knights of Columbus Hall at 1700 N. Oak St. in Hammond from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday to meet with local and regional coin dealers displaying U.S. and foreign coins, currency, medals and artifacts. Also available for sale are doubloons, stamps, jewelry, coin storage products and more.
