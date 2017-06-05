Blue Sparrow Salon opens new shop in Hammond
Owner Leah Nunez, second from right, cuts the ribbon on the Blue Sparrow Salon during their grand opening on April 27 at 506 E. Morris Ave., in Hammond. Joining her are, from left, stylist/cosmetologist Melanie Minton, salon manager/stylist Casey Fernandez and esthetician Karalee Dye.
