Belly dancers shimmy to Lacombe on May 20 for Spring Hafla
Beneath our graceful oaks, a belly dancing troupe has made a home in Lacombe. Since 2008, the Pandorium Belly Dance Company, under the direction of Jacqueline Rhodes, has traveled and performed at various regional events, and is most notably featured at the Louisiana Renaissance Festival in Hammond.
Hammond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jury convicts Bordelon of murdering girl (Jul '06)
|Mon
|Faithdwnsouth
|192
|Teenager drowns in Tickfaw river (Oct '09)
|May 9
|Sandy Wallace
|5
|dead beat dad (Apr '15)
|Apr 28
|only in louisiana.
|2
|Hammond's new yellow pages
|Mar '17
|Rod
|1
|Jamie Lynn Spears blazes own trail (May '06)
|Feb '17
|Showers save lives
|1,150
|Bill Clinton's Kosovo War Isn't Quite Over
|Jan '17
|George
|1
|Bruce Mitchell (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Jason
|3
