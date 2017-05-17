Belly dancers shimmy to Lacombe on Ma...

Belly dancers shimmy to Lacombe on May 20 for Spring Hafla

Friday May 12

Beneath our graceful oaks, a belly dancing troupe has made a home in Lacombe. Since 2008, the Pandorium Belly Dance Company, under the direction of Jacqueline Rhodes, has traveled and performed at various regional events, and is most notably featured at the Louisiana Renaissance Festival in Hammond.

