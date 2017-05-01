Reported meth dealers arrested in Hammond after getting drugs in Baton Rouge

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office reports that as a result of a joint investigation, Roger David Hammond Jr., 43, of Hammond, and Charlotte White, 50, of Holden, were both arrested on federal drug charges. The investigation revealed that Hammond was traveling to Baton Rouge to obtain methamphetamine that he would later sell in Tangipahoa Parish.

