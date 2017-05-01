Reported meth dealers arrested in Hammond after getting drugs in Baton Rouge
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office reports that as a result of a joint investigation, Roger David Hammond Jr., 43, of Hammond, and Charlotte White, 50, of Holden, were both arrested on federal drug charges. The investigation revealed that Hammond was traveling to Baton Rouge to obtain methamphetamine that he would later sell in Tangipahoa Parish.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.
Add your comments below
Hammond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|dead beat dad (Apr '15)
|Apr 28
|only in louisiana.
|2
|Hammond's new yellow pages
|Mar '17
|Rod
|1
|Scariano Brothers is a crappy place to work (Jul '09)
|Mar '17
|Lacky
|164
|Jamie Lynn Spears blazes own trail (May '06)
|Feb '17
|Showers save lives
|1,150
|Bill Clinton's Kosovo War Isn't Quite Over
|Jan '17
|George
|1
|Bruce Mitchell (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Jason
|3
|Man accused of snatching purses from Hammond de... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Noyb
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hammond Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC