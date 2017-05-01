Reported meth dealers arrested in Ham...

Reported meth dealers arrested in Hammond after getting drugs in Baton Rouge

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 20 Read more: KPLC-TV Lake Charles

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office reports that as a result of a joint investigation, Roger David Hammond Jr., 43, of Hammond, and Charlotte White, 50, of Holden, were both arrested on federal drug charges. The investigation revealed that Hammond was traveling to Baton Rouge to obtain methamphetamine that he would later sell in Tangipahoa Parish.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hammond Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
dead beat dad (Apr '15) Apr 28 only in louisiana. 2
Hammond's new yellow pages Mar '17 Rod 1
Scariano Brothers is a crappy place to work (Jul '09) Mar '17 Lacky 164
News Jamie Lynn Spears blazes own trail (May '06) Feb '17 Showers save lives 1,150
News Bill Clinton's Kosovo War Isn't Quite Over Jan '17 George 1
Bruce Mitchell (Oct '16) Oct '16 Jason 3
News Man accused of snatching purses from Hammond de... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Noyb 1
See all Hammond Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hammond Forum Now

Hammond Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hammond Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Hammond, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,960 • Total comments across all topics: 280,703,253

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC