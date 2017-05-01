Lawn-maintenance worker killed in crash on Amite highway: state police
A lawn-maintenance crewman was killed when a car struck him as he worked on the shoulder of an Amite highway Thursday afternoon , according to Louisiana State Police Troop L. , according to Louisiana State Police Troop L. Fifty-three-year-old Raymond H. Smith of Franklinton was pronounced dead on the scene following the crash, which occurred shortly after 1 p.m. on La. 16 near La.
