House panel sympathetic to revamping medical malpractice system

Corey Shadd, of Minden, testified Thursday, April 13, 2017, to House Civil Law & Procedure Committee about changing medical malpractice protections for physicians. A Louisiana House committee wasn't interested in two bills that would tinker with how doctors are sued for malpractice, but the panelists did agree Thursday that the 43-year-old system needs to be updated.

