Don't miss these events in the Acadiana area and outlying areas of south Louisiana
Acadian Superette, in the Freetown area of Lafayette, will host Late Night Plate Jams at 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The shows are $5 a piece and feature food, beer and music.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hammond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|dead beat dad (Apr '15)
|Apr 28
|only in louisiana.
|2
|Hammond's new yellow pages
|Mar '17
|Rod
|1
|Scariano Brothers is a crappy place to work (Jul '09)
|Mar '17
|Lacky
|164
|Jamie Lynn Spears blazes own trail (May '06)
|Feb '17
|Showers save lives
|1,150
|Bill Clinton's Kosovo War Isn't Quite Over
|Jan '17
|George
|1
|Bruce Mitchell (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Jason
|3
|Man accused of snatching purses from Hammond de... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Noyb
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hammond Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC