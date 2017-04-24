Chamber of Commerce recognizes 2017 A...

Chamber of Commerce recognizes 2017 Annie Award honorees

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 12 Read more: The Advocate

At the Greater Hammond Chamber of Commerce 2017 Annie Awards on April 4 are, from left, Greater Hammond Chamber President and CEO Melissa Bordelon, Judge Blair Edwards, Shelly Gaydos, Mary Zatarain, Myrna Jordan, Karen Pfeifer, Chairman Mark Dispenza and Annie Awards Committee Chairwoman Elizabeth Reno. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY PHILLIP COLWART PHOTOGRAPHY -- Barbara McKaskle and Frances Chauvin were named Annie Award Legacy winners for their ongoing contributions since first earning an Annie Award in the past at the Greater Hammond Chamber of Commerce 2017 Annie Awards on April 4. Gathering at the event are, from left, Chairman Mark Dispenza, Elizabeth Reno, Chauvin, McKaskle and Greater Hammond Chamber President and CEO Melissa Bordelon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hammond Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hammond's new yellow pages Mar 27 Rod 1
Scariano Brothers is a crappy place to work (Jul '09) Mar '17 Lacky 164
News Jamie Lynn Spears blazes own trail (May '06) Feb '17 Showers save lives 1,150
News Bill Clinton's Kosovo War Isn't Quite Over Jan '17 George 1
Bruce Mitchell (Oct '16) Oct '16 Jason 3
News Man accused of snatching purses from Hammond de... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Noyb 1
Review: Townsend Recovery (Feb '11) Sep '16 Alexander 28
See all Hammond Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hammond Forum Now

Hammond Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hammond Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Hammond, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,649 • Total comments across all topics: 280,555,143

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC