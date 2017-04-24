Chamber of Commerce recognizes 2017 Annie Award honorees
At the Greater Hammond Chamber of Commerce 2017 Annie Awards on April 4 are, from left, Greater Hammond Chamber President and CEO Melissa Bordelon, Judge Blair Edwards, Shelly Gaydos, Mary Zatarain, Myrna Jordan, Karen Pfeifer, Chairman Mark Dispenza and Annie Awards Committee Chairwoman Elizabeth Reno. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY PHILLIP COLWART PHOTOGRAPHY -- Barbara McKaskle and Frances Chauvin were named Annie Award Legacy winners for their ongoing contributions since first earning an Annie Award in the past at the Greater Hammond Chamber of Commerce 2017 Annie Awards on April 4. Gathering at the event are, from left, Chairman Mark Dispenza, Elizabeth Reno, Chauvin, McKaskle and Greater Hammond Chamber President and CEO Melissa Bordelon.
