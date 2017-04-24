Bunko's Back: Fundraiser returns to b...

Bunko's Back: Fundraiser returns to benefit Lady Lion Basketball

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 19 Read more: The Advocate

After a three-year hiatus, Bunko for Basketball, the fundraiser for Southeastern Louisiana University's Lady Lions basketball, is returning April 29. Hosted by PRIDE - Positive Role-models Involved in the Development of Excellence - the Lady Lions' support and mentoring group, Bunko for Basketball is set for 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the War Memorial Student Union Ballroom in Hammond. Tickets, $40 in advance or $45 at the door, are on sale and can be purchased from any PRIDE member, through Eventbrite online and at the Dugas Center for Southeastern Athletics, 800 Galloway Drive, or by calling 549-2395.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hammond Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hammond's new yellow pages Mar '17 Rod 1
Scariano Brothers is a crappy place to work (Jul '09) Mar '17 Lacky 164
News Jamie Lynn Spears blazes own trail (May '06) Feb '17 Showers save lives 1,150
News Bill Clinton's Kosovo War Isn't Quite Over Jan '17 George 1
Bruce Mitchell (Oct '16) Oct '16 Jason 3
News Man accused of snatching purses from Hammond de... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Noyb 1
Review: Townsend Recovery (Feb '11) Sep '16 Alexander 28
See all Hammond Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hammond Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Tangipahoa Parish was issued at April 27 at 2:05PM CDT

Hammond Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hammond Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Hammond, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,972 • Total comments across all topics: 280,610,836

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC