Bunko's Back: Fundraiser returns to benefit Lady Lion Basketball

After a three-year hiatus, Bunko for Basketball, the fundraiser for Southeastern Louisiana University's Lady Lions basketball, is returning April 29. Hosted by PRIDE - Positive Role-models Involved in the Development of Excellence - the Lady Lions' support and mentoring group, Bunko for Basketball is set for 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the War Memorial Student Union Ballroom in Hammond. Tickets, $40 in advance or $45 at the door, are on sale and can be purchased from any PRIDE member, through Eventbrite online and at the Dugas Center for Southeastern Athletics, 800 Galloway Drive, or by calling 549-2395.

