Southeastern Alumni Association plans Golden Silence ceremony April 3

The Southeastern Louisiana University Alumni Association will host its annual Golden Silence ceremony to honor deceased SLU alumni, students, faculty and staff or their family members on April 3. The event will be held at 6 p.m. in the Pottle Performance Circle on Ned McGehee Drive in Friendship Circle on the SLU campus in Hammond. "We invite the campus and the public to let us know if someone from the Southeastern family, such as students, faculty and staff or graduates, has passed away during the past year so that they can be honored at Golden Silence," said Interim Alumni Association Director Julie Perise.

