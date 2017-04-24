Science on Tap presents "Designer Babies'

Southeastern Louisiana University Professor of Biological Sciences Mary White will deliver the next Science on Tap presentation titled "Designer Babies: Is Science Catching Up with Science Fiction?" at 7:30 p.m. April 4. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY RANDY BERGERON -- Southeastern Louisiana University Professor of Biological Sciences Mary White will deliver the next Science on Tap presentation titled "Designer Babies: Is Science Catching Up with Science Fiction?" at 7:30 p.m. April 4. Reproductive technologies and their relationship to science fiction will be the topic of Southeastern Louisiana University's next Science on Tap presentation on Tuesday.

