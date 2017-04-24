Lanny Keller: A lame excuse for ditching tax reform

Gov. John Bel Edwards, a West Point graduate and veteran of eight years of service in the U.S. Army, stands at attention as the Junior U.S. Army ROTC from Hammond High School presents the colors at a ceremony held March 23 at the Quad Area Action Agency near Hammond. The ceremony honored the Quad Vets program for winning a national award in its efforts to rehabilitate homeless veterans.

