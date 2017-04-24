Holy Ghost students earn awards at Ta...

Holy Ghost students earn awards at Tangipahoa Parish Fair

Wednesday Mar 29 Read more: The Advocate

The 4-H Club members at Holy Ghost Catholic School in Hammond recently received awards for their exhibit entries at the Tangipahoa Parish Fair. With the awards are, from left, Trey Tobin, Dominic Muguira, Melanie Tobin, Paisley Collett, Breeanna Thompson and Reese Fitzhugh.

