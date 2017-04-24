Hammond man arrested in shooting of unoccupied trailer
A 24-year-old man was arrested after shots were fired at an unoccupied mobile home in a Hammond trailer park Wednesday night, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said Thursday. Deputies responded to calls of shots fired at 43370 Klein Road and found a trailer with bullet holes, Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Dawn Panepinto said in a news release.
