Director of La. juvenile prison in Monroe resigns in wake of escape

The director of the state's juvenile prison in Monroe has stepped down following an escape this year in which three youths used a trash can and a mattress to scale a razor-wire fence surrounding the facility. The resignation of the director, Richard I. Robinson, furthered the revolving door of leadership at the state Office of Juvenile Justice, an agency that has faced drastic budget cuts in recent years and struggled to retain staff at Louisiana's secure care facilities for juvenile offenders.

