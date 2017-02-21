Tangipahoa authorities looking for su...

Tangipahoa authorities looking for suspect in deadly early morning shooting

Authorities are searching for a suspect in a deadly Hammond shooting early Tuesday morning at an apartment complex near a university. Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Daniel Edwards reports that the Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Unit is currently investigating a deadly shooting that occurred at an apartment complex on Woodlands Dr. in Hammond, about 4 miles from Southeastern Louisiana University.

