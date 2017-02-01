Sheriff: Four more people implicated in Tangipahoa Parish jail bond scheme

Four more people have been implicated in an illegal bond scheme that had already led to the arrest of six others, including three Tangipahoa Parish sheriff's office employees, Sheriff Daniel Edwards reported Wednesday. Arrest warrants were issued for Bridgette Harper, 43, Ronald Berry, 40, and Donald Bickham, 34, all of whom were thought to live in of Hammond, and Shawanda Dove, 47, whose last known address was in Independence, Edwards said the arrests were made following an investigation into a forged $280,000 bail bond on Nov. 4 that resulted in the release of Ronald Berry, an inmate at the parish jail who was being held on numerous narcotics-related charges.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.