Plans for Baton Rouge Zoo remain in limbo

Jake and Tristin Yarborough from Hammond, La., watch as a Sumatran tiger walks past a large glass window in the new Realm of the Tiger exhibit at BREC's Baton Rouge Zoo. The exhibit shows animals from the continent of Asia including Sumatran and Malayan tigers, Siamang gibbons, a Koi pond and a walk-through Asian aviary.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Baton Rouge Business Report.