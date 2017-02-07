Plans for Baton Rouge Zoo remain in l...

Plans for Baton Rouge Zoo remain in limbo

Tuesday

Jake and Tristin Yarborough from Hammond, La., watch as a Sumatran tiger walks past a large glass window in the new Realm of the Tiger exhibit at BREC's Baton Rouge Zoo. The exhibit shows animals from the continent of Asia including Sumatran and Malayan tigers, Siamang gibbons, a Koi pond and a walk-through Asian aviary.

