Physics of video games is top of SLU's Science on Tap presentation
Associate professor of physics Rhett Allain will be the featured speaker at SLU's Science on Tap lecture scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7. Associate professor of physics Rhett Allain will be the featured speaker at SLU's Science on Tap lecture scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7. Most people do not realize the tremendous amount of physics that goes into creating video games, explains a Southeastern Louisiana University physics professor. The role of physics in video games will be the focus of the next Science on Tap lecture presented by Southeastern's Department of Biological Sciences on Tuesday.
