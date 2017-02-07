Hammond Regional Arts Center hosts photographer's journey
The Hammond Regional Arts Center, 217 E. Thomas St., Hammond, is showing "Escape Through the Mind's Eye: An Artist's Journey" through Feb. 24. The show will feature several selections of panorama photographs by artist Rebecca Meyers, a photographer for more than 20 years. Her work chronicles her travels to other places.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Add your comments below
Hammond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bill Clinton's Kosovo War Isn't Quite Over
|Jan 18
|George
|1
|Bruce Mitchell
|Oct '16
|Jason
|3
|Scariano Brothers is a crappy place to work (Jul '09)
|Oct '16
|Sammy Drucker
|163
|Man accused of snatching purses from Hammond de...
|Sep '16
|Noyb
|1
|Review: Townsend Recovery (Feb '11)
|Sep '16
|Alexander
|28
|The Latest in large format Military Grade 3D Pr...
|Sep '16
|3dPrintersnews
|1
|What's It Like Working For Sanderson Farms??? (May '16)
|May '16
|sierras_ride
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hammond Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC