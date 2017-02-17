Hammond man killed in 2-vehicle crash...

Hammond man killed in 2-vehicle crash on I-55 in Tangipahoa: state police

Thursday Feb 9

A 56-year-old Hammond man was killed in a two-vehicle crash that occurred around 1 p.m. Thursday on Interstate 55 north of La. 40 in Independence, according to state police.

