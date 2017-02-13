Gnarly Gras canning event marks new era for Hammond brewery
IMG 0409 Visitors at the Gnarly Gras Can Release Party held at the Gnarly Barley Brewery in Hammond had more than just beer to taste at the event marking the introduction of canned beer at the craft brewery. King cake, jambalaya and boiled crawfish were available to go along with the beer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hammond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jamie Lynn Spears blazes own trail (May '06)
|Feb 10
|Showers save lives
|1,150
|Bill Clinton's Kosovo War Isn't Quite Over
|Jan 18
|George
|1
|Bruce Mitchell
|Oct '16
|Jason
|3
|Scariano Brothers is a crappy place to work (Jul '09)
|Oct '16
|Sammy Drucker
|163
|Man accused of snatching purses from Hammond de...
|Sep '16
|Noyb
|1
|Review: Townsend Recovery (Feb '11)
|Sep '16
|Alexander
|28
|The Latest in large format Military Grade 3D Pr...
|Sep '16
|3dPrintersnews
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hammond Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC