Food personality Poppy Tooker to spea...

Food personality Poppy Tooker to speak at SLU's Sims Memorial Library

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: The Advocate

Food personality Poppy Tooker will be the featured speaker at the Friends of the Sims Library tea on March 4. Poppy Tooker, food activist and writer, will be the featured speaker at the annual Friends of Sims Library's Marjorie Morrison Memorial Members' Tea at 2 p.m. March 4 at Southeastern Louisiana University's Sims Memorial Library in Hammond. Tooker is the host and executive producer of the weekly NPR radio show "Louisiana Eats!" and a regular food personality on WYES-TV's weekly "Steppin' Out."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hammond Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jamie Lynn Spears blazes own trail (May '06) Feb 10 Showers save lives 1,150
News Bill Clinton's Kosovo War Isn't Quite Over Jan '17 George 1
Bruce Mitchell Oct '16 Jason 3
Scariano Brothers is a crappy place to work (Jul '09) Oct '16 Sammy Drucker 163
News Man accused of snatching purses from Hammond de... Sep '16 Noyb 1
Review: Townsend Recovery (Feb '11) Sep '16 Alexander 28
The Latest in large format Military Grade 3D Pr... Sep '16 3dPrintersnews 1
See all Hammond Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hammond Forum Now

Hammond Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hammond Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Sudan
 

Hammond, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,695 • Total comments across all topics: 279,094,690

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC