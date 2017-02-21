Food personality Poppy Tooker to speak at SLU's Sims Memorial Library

Food personality Poppy Tooker will be the featured speaker at the Friends of the Sims Library tea on March 4. Poppy Tooker, food activist and writer, will be the featured speaker at the annual Friends of Sims Library's Marjorie Morrison Memorial Members' Tea at 2 p.m. March 4 at Southeastern Louisiana University's Sims Memorial Library in Hammond. Tooker is the host and executive producer of the weekly NPR radio show "Louisiana Eats!" and a regular food personality on WYES-TV's weekly "Steppin' Out."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.