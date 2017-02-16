Family 'destroyed' by killing of Tang...

Family 'destroyed' by killing of Tangipahoa Parish jail inmate

Wednesday Feb 8 Read more: NOLA.com

A niece of a Tangipahoa Parish jail inmate who died after being attacked by 11 other detainees said Wednesday her family has been "destroyed" by his killing. She questioned why her uncle, a sex offender, was placed in the lockup's general population instead of an isolation unit.

