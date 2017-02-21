Don't miss these events in the Acadiana area
Abby, a Great Dane dressed in University of Lafayette Ragin' Cajun outfit marches in the Krewe de Chiens dog parade last year; this year's event starts at 2 p.m. in downtown Lafayette. Get more information at paradefordogs.org .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hammond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jamie Lynn Spears blazes own trail (May '06)
|Feb 10
|Showers save lives
|1,150
|Bill Clinton's Kosovo War Isn't Quite Over
|Jan '17
|George
|1
|Bruce Mitchell
|Oct '16
|Jason
|3
|Scariano Brothers is a crappy place to work (Jul '09)
|Oct '16
|Sammy Drucker
|163
|Man accused of snatching purses from Hammond de...
|Sep '16
|Noyb
|1
|Review: Townsend Recovery (Feb '11)
|Sep '16
|Alexander
|28
|The Latest in large format Military Grade 3D Pr...
|Sep '16
|3dPrintersnews
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hammond Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC