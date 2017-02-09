Community members share career information with kindergartners
In November and December, kindergartners at Hammond Eastside Magnet School met members of the community and learned about their occupations. Julie Guzzardo, a hair dresser at Julie's Hair Salon in Independence, met with students in Jennifer Perricone's class.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hammond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bill Clinton's Kosovo War Isn't Quite Over
|Jan 18
|George
|1
|Bruce Mitchell
|Oct '16
|Jason
|3
|Scariano Brothers is a crappy place to work (Jul '09)
|Oct '16
|Sammy Drucker
|163
|Man accused of snatching purses from Hammond de...
|Sep '16
|Noyb
|1
|Review: Townsend Recovery (Feb '11)
|Sep '16
|Alexander
|28
|The Latest in large format Military Grade 3D Pr...
|Sep '16
|3dPrintersnews
|1
|What's It Like Working For Sanderson Farms??? (May '16)
|May '16
|sierras_ride
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hammond Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC