Audit: More than $77,000 missing from Hammond landfill

A state financial report says more than $77,000 is missing from a public landfill in Tangipahoa Parish, and auditors suspect a former manager of taking the money. An audit by the Louisiana Legislative Auditor's Office says about $49,000 in dumping fee collections are missing from the Tangipahoa Parish landfill, along with more than $27,000 in money from scrap metal sales.

