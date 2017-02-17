Aquila Theatre to bring 'Murder on th...

Aquila Theatre to bring 'Murder on the Nile' to the Manship and Southeastern's Columbia theaters

Monday Feb 13 Read more: The Advocate

The Aquila Theatre Company is bringing its production of Agatha Christie's "Murder on the Nile" to the Baton Rouge area for two performances. The first will be at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, in Southeastern Louisiana University's Columbia Theatre, 220 E. Thomas St. in Hammond.

