2 more arrested, 2 sought in Tangipahoa Parish bail bond probe

Two more people have been arrested and two others are being sought in an ongoing Tangipahoa Parish bail bond probe that previously led to the arrests of several sheriff's office employees , authorities said Wednesday . The newly-named suspects are accused of arranging a forged bond Nov. 16 that led to the release of Ronald Berry, 40 of Hammond, who had been held in the parish jail on charges of possessing and distributing drugs, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

