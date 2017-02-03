2 more arrested, 2 sought in Tangipahoa Parish bail bond probe
Two more people have been arrested and two others are being sought in an ongoing Tangipahoa Parish bail bond probe that previously led to the arrests of several sheriff's office employees , authorities said Wednesday . The newly-named suspects are accused of arranging a forged bond Nov. 16 that led to the release of Ronald Berry, 40 of Hammond, who had been held in the parish jail on charges of possessing and distributing drugs, the sheriff's office said in a news release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Add your comments below
Hammond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bill Clinton's Kosovo War Isn't Quite Over
|Jan 18
|George
|1
|Bruce Mitchell
|Oct '16
|Jason
|3
|Scariano Brothers is a crappy place to work (Jul '09)
|Oct '16
|Sammy Drucker
|163
|Man accused of snatching purses from Hammond de...
|Sep '16
|Noyb
|1
|Review: Townsend Recovery (Feb '11)
|Sep '16
|Alexander
|28
|The Latest in large format Military Grade 3D Pr...
|Sep '16
|3dPrintersnews
|1
|What's It Like Working For Sanderson Farms??? (May '16)
|May '16
|sierras_ride
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hammond Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC