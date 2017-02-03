2 more arrested, 2 sought in Tangipah...

2 more arrested, 2 sought in Tangipahoa Parish bail bond probe

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Feb 1 Read more: NOLA.com

Two more people have been arrested and two others are being sought in an ongoing Tangipahoa Parish bail bond probe that previously led to the arrests of several sheriff's office employees , authorities said Wednesday . The newly-named suspects are accused of arranging a forged bond Nov. 16 that led to the release of Ronald Berry, 40 of Hammond, who had been held in the parish jail on charges of possessing and distributing drugs, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hammond Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bill Clinton's Kosovo War Isn't Quite Over Jan 18 George 1
Bruce Mitchell Oct '16 Jason 3
Scariano Brothers is a crappy place to work (Jul '09) Oct '16 Sammy Drucker 163
News Man accused of snatching purses from Hammond de... Sep '16 Noyb 1
Review: Townsend Recovery (Feb '11) Sep '16 Alexander 28
The Latest in large format Military Grade 3D Pr... Sep '16 3dPrintersnews 1
What's It Like Working For Sanderson Farms??? (May '16) May '16 sierras_ride 1
See all Hammond Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hammond Forum Now

Hammond Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hammond Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Hammond, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,189 • Total comments across all topics: 278,557,151

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC