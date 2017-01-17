Two victims tied up, robbed Monday morning at Hammond hotel
Two people staying at a Hammond hotel were robbed at gunpoint Monday by three people who bound the victims' wrists with zip ties and covered their heads with pillowcases, police said, The robbery occurred before 7 a.m. at the La Quinta Inn & Suites at 42126 Veterans Ave., the Hammond Police Department said in a news release. The robbers took several items belonging to the victims before leaving their hotel room.
