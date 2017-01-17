Tangipahoa Parish permit office opens in new location
The parish's north branch of the permit office has reopened in a new location inside the former Ponchatoula Homestead building, 113 N. Bay St., Amite. The office is on the corner, directly across the street from the Amite Courthouse.
