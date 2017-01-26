Southeastern's Columbia Theatre to present Aeolus: Classical String Quartet

Southeastern Louisiana University's Columbia Theatre for the Performing Arts, 220 E. Thomas St., Hammond, will present Aeolus: Classical String Quartet at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26. Violinists Nicholas Tavani, Rachel Shapiro, and Gregory Luce and cellist Alan Richardson formed the group in 2008 at the Cleveland Institute of Music. Since its inception, the all-American quartet has been awarded prizes at nearly every major competition in the United States, said Columbia Theatre director Roy Blackwood.

