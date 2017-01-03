Southeastern to collect discarded Christmas trees to enhance wetlands
Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond is asking area residents to do something useful for the environment with their discarded Christmas trees rather than throwing them away. "We can put the old Christmas trees to work in our area marshland while also reducing the waste stream going into landfills," said Rob Moreau, manager of Southeastern Louisiana University's Turtle Cove Environmental Research Station located on Pass Manchac between lakes Pontchartrain and Maurepas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
