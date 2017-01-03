New Year's Day crash kills wrong-way ...

New Year's Day crash kills wrong-way driver on Interstate 55 in Hammond, state police say

Sunday Jan 1

A 23-year-old man driving the wrong way on Interstate 55 north of Wardline Road in Hammond died when he crashed with a tractor trailer New Year's Day, state police said. A 23-year-old man driving the wrong way on Interstate 55 in Hammond crashed with a tractor trailer and died early New Year's Day, Louisiana State Police said.

Hammond, LA

