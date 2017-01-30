Man wanted for obstruction of justice in Hammond murder
A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a man for obstruction of justice in connection with the murder of a 22-year-old man that occurred in Hammond back in December. The Hammond Police Department continues to investigate the homicide, which happened on December 28, 2016 at 54 Whitmar Dr. A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Arthur Robinson , 22, of Hammond.
