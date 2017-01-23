Greater Hammond Chamber plans installation and awards luncheon

Tangipahoa Parish business leaders and their teams are invited to kick off 2017 at the Thursday, Jan. 26, Greater Hammond Chamber of Commerce Installation and Awards Luncheon. "This is a great opportunity for us to say thank you to our business community for their efforts in 2016 and to move forward in 2017 to grow the Greater Hammond area and Tangipahoa Parish," Chamber President and CEO Melissa Bordelon said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.