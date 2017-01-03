'Domestic Jungles of Louisiana" runs through Jan. 27 at the Hammond Regional Arts Center
"Domestic Jungles of Louisiana," a group exhibition featuring two- and three-dimensional works, runs through Jan. 27 at the Hammond Regional Arts Center , 217 E. Thomas St., Hammond. The show features three artists, Mikey Walsh, Mia Kaplan and Otto Oches.
