Community column for Jan. 31

Attending the Jan. 9 meeting of the LSU Faculty and Staff Retirees Club are, from left, Claire Moreau, Joan Macalusa, speaker Cristina Sabliov, Pat McDermott and Vicki Allison. Civic Associations -- Gathering at the Federation of Greater Baton Rouge Civic Associations' meeting on Jan. 12 are, from left, Mike Hayes, President Nancy Curry, Department of Public Works enforcement code officer Nellie Fruge and Don Frattini.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.