Baton Rouge sex offender wanted on attempted kidnapping near Hammond

Friday Jan 27 Read more: The Advocate

A convicted sex offender from Baton Rouge accused of attempting to abduct a woman on Old Baton Rouge Highway near Hammond is wanted by the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office. Sheriff Daniel Edwards said a reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of 54-year-old John Lester Walsh, who is wanted on attempted kidnapping.

