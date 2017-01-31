Baton Rouge sex offender wanted on attempted kidnapping near Hammond
A convicted sex offender from Baton Rouge accused of attempting to abduct a woman on Old Baton Rouge Highway near Hammond is wanted by the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office. Sheriff Daniel Edwards said a reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of 54-year-old John Lester Walsh, who is wanted on attempted kidnapping.
